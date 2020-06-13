Sections
Home / World News / Slight Covid-19 spikes may get out of control amid US reopening, says Fauci

Slight Covid-19 spikes may get out of control amid US reopening, says Fauci

Texas and North Carolina on Friday reported their highest hospitalization rates since the pandemic began. But officials in both states point out they also have among the lowest rates of deaths from Covid-19.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 14:34 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is seen in a frame grab from a video feed as he testifies remotely from his home. (REUTERS)

The top US infectious disease official on Friday cautioned that the “blips” of rising coronavirus hospitalizations being reported by some states could get out of control if robust contact tracing regimes are not put in place.

As restrictions on economic activity are lifted, the United States was bound to see increased infections, Anthony Fauci told CNN.

“But when you start seeing more hospitalizations, that’s a sure fire sign that you’re in a situation where you’re going in the wrong direction,” Fauci said.

So far, more than 114,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally. About half a dozen US states are grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds.



Texas and North Carolina on Friday reported their highest hospitalization rates since the pandemic began. But officials in both states point out they also have among the lowest rates of deaths from COVID-19.

Fauci underscored that increased hospitalizations was a worrying trend, however, and a sign that “maybe we need to slow down a little” on reopenings.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said on Friday that while his state’s rise in hospitalizations and new cases was sobering, moving ahead with more reopenings was not off the table.

Texas has been at the forefront of states’ efforts to reopen their economies and Governor Greg Abbott on Friday said in an interview with KYTX TV it would remain that way “because we have so many hospital beds available to anybody who gets ill.”

“For every person in a hospital bed, there are 10 open, available hospital beds available for them,” Abbott said. “So there’s plenty of hospital capacity to be able to deal with Covid-19.”

He added that there is “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state.”

A handful of states and cities have paused or slowed reopenings.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she would put county applications to reopen on hold after the state reported a record daily rise in new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

“This is essentially a statewide ‘yellow light,’ it’s time to press pause for one week before any further reopening,” Brown, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Utah’s Republican Governor Gary Herbert on Friday ordered most of the state to halt reopening while it investigated a jump in cases.

“I don’t want to go forward and then take a step backward,” Herbert said of the order that remains in effect until June 26.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On this day: Born June 14, 1969: Steffi Graf, German tennis player
Jun 13, 2020 15:28 IST
Covid-19 lockdown has accelerated adoption of digital tools in real estate:Experts
Jun 13, 2020 15:28 IST
‘Hope all perceived differences between India, China will be set to rest’: Army chief
Jun 13, 2020 15:29 IST
Lockdown has made my life miserable, says expelled Kerala nun
Jun 13, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.