Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Soleimani death: Iraq court issues arrest warrant against Donald Trump

Soleimani death: Iraq court issues arrest warrant against Donald Trump

Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:55 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Baghdad

The arrest warrant was for a charge of premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty on conviction. It is unlikely to be carried out but symbolic in the waning days of Trump’s presidency. (AP)

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year, Iraq’s judiciary said.

The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said. They were killed outside the capital’s airport last January.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.



The arrest warrant was for a charge of premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty on conviction. It is unlikely to be carried out but symbolic in the waning days of Trump’s presidency.

The decision to issue the warrant “was made after the judge recorded the statements of the claimants from the family of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis,” according to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council. The investigation into the killings is ongoing, the court said.

The killings sparked a diplomatic crisis and strained US-Iraq ties, drawing the ire of Shiite political lawmakers who passed a non-binding resolution to pressure the government to oust foreign troops from the country.

Iran-backed groups have since stepped up attacks against the American presence in Iraq, leading to threats by Washington to shutter its Baghdad diplomatic mission.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
by Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Centre approves Rs28,400 crore industrial developmental scheme to boost J&K economy
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Nirav Modi’s extradition case: Closing arguments in court starting today
by Prasun Sonwalkar
Bihar man abducted at gunpoint and married forcefully in instance of ‘Pakadua Vivah’
by Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Covid-19: London field hospital to reopen as shortage of critical beds looms
by Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Doing my duty, I convey problems brought to my notice: Anandiben Patel, governor UP
by Umesh Raghuvanshi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.