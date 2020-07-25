Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / South Korea records 113 new Covid-19 cases, most from overseas

South Korea records 113 new Covid-19 cases, most from overseas

The rise was predictable as health authorities had forecast a temporary spike driven by imported infections found among cargo ship crews and hundreds of South Korean construction workers airlifted out of virus-ravaged Iraq.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:32 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Seoul South Korea

The figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday brought the national caseload to 14,092, including 298 deaths. (Reuters)

South Korea has reported 113 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, its first daily jump over 100 in nearly four months.

But the rise was predictable as health authorities had forecast a temporary spike driven by imported infections found among cargo ship crews and hundreds of South Korean construction workers airlifted out of virus-ravaged Iraq.

The figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday brought the national caseload to 14,092, including 298 deaths.

The KCDC said 86 of the new cases were linked to international arrivals while the other 27 were local transmissions. It said the imported cases included 36 South Korean workers who returned from Iraq and 32 crew members of a Russia-flagged cargo ship docked in the southern port of Busan.



South Korean officials consider imported cases as less threatening than local transmissions as they mandate tests and enforce two-week quarantines on all overseas arrivals.

Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea’s National Institute of Health, said during a briefing Friday afternoon that the newly reported cases the next morning would likely exceed 100 for the first time since April 1 and urged the public not to be overly alarmed by it.

He said 89 of the 293 South Korean workers who arrived home Friday aboard two military planes from Iraq were exhibiting symptoms.

South Korea has been dealing with a virus resurgence since easing social distancing guidelines in mid-April. Health authorities over the past week have found new clusters tied to churches, welfare centers, office buildings and a front-line army unit.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Masked fashion models walk Seoul runway amid Covid-19
Jul 25, 2020 12:53 IST
Three people killed after car falls into river in Uttarakhand’s Nainital
Jul 25, 2020 12:44 IST
COMEDK UGET 2020 entrance exam to be held on August 19, check details
Jul 25, 2020 12:43 IST
Amitabh Bachchan loves this singer’s version of Shape of You. Watch
Jul 25, 2020 12:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.