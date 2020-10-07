Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / South Korea reports over 100 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time in a week

South Korea reports over 100 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time in a week

With 114 new cases of coronavirus, South Korea’s case total has risen to 24,353 for the pandemic, including 425 deaths, according to figures released by health officials.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:23 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Seoul

A worker in protective gear sprays disinfectant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

South Korea has reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus, its first daily jump of over 100 in a week.

Health officials had raised concerns that infections will rise because of increased travel during the five-day Chuseok harvest holiday that ended Sunday.

The figures released by health officials Wednesday brought South Korea’s case total to 24,353 for the pandemic, including 425 deaths.

Ninety-two of the newly confirmed cases were in the Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the center of a viral resurgence since mid-August. Health officials have been struggling to track transmissions linked to various places, including hospitals, churches, restaurants and an army unit in Pocheon, north of Seoul, where 37 soldiers so far have tested positive.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Oct 07, 2020 08:45 IST
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Oct 07, 2020 08:58 IST
In or out of sync? Political circles buzzing with BJP, LJP question
Oct 07, 2020 07:01 IST
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
Oct 07, 2020 09:05 IST

latest news

‘Explain discrepancy of Rs 50.22 lakh’: DK Shivakumar, his brother ask CBI
Oct 07, 2020 09:25 IST
Ducati Multistrada V4 is world’s first bike with front and rear radar technology
Oct 07, 2020 09:25 IST
Sensex at 39,508, Nifty holds 11,600-mark in opening trade
Oct 07, 2020 09:23 IST
South Korea reports over 100 new cases of Covid-19 for the first time in a week
Oct 07, 2020 09:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.