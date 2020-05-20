Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / South Korea restarts schools after coronavirus spread slows

South Korea restarts schools after coronavirus spread slows

The schools are reopening in stages, with high school seniors returning first on Wednesday and middle and elementary students slated to go back to school in the following weeks.

Updated: May 20, 2020 08:07 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Seoul

Children wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus pose for photographs in downtown Seoul. (REUTERS)

After an unprecedented five-month break, South Korean students are returning to their classrooms as government health officials declared that the country may have avoided a “second wave” of infections.

The schools are reopening in stages, with high school seniors returning first on Wednesday and middle and elementary students slated to go back to school in the following weeks. The third-year high school students are leading the return as they now only have half a year before their annual university entrance exams in early December, education officials said.

Unlike in the US, South Korea’s academic year starts in March, but students never returned to school after their winter break as the Asian nation confirmed its first Covid-19 infection in late January and then saw a spike in cases -- peaking at near 1,000 a day -- in February. Resumption of schools were delayed five times, and in April, all students were offered online classes instead.

Health and education officials had worried that a new cluster infections linked to nightclubs in Seoul earlier this month could once again jeopardize plans to reopen schools, but they concluded the latest outbreak appears under control.



Big Effort

South Korea has been able to sharply slow coronavirus infections by launching a massive testing and contact tracing campaign. Thirteen new cases were reported Tuesday, raising the total to 11,078.

“There are still worries over safety of our students, but the situation of the community spread is within the capacity of our health care system,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said before a meeting Tuesday. “If we, the government, school and families, act together, we could restart the off-line classes safely.”

South Korea’s government left detailed academic schedules and methodology for each age group to be decided by respective regional authorities. But most students in Seoul -- representing more than 15% of all school-age children in the country -- will not go to school every day, except for those in their final academic year, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.

Depending on the school district, schools will start on different days and students will alternate between attending classes and online instructions at home. Class times and lunch hours are also being staggered. No extracurricular activities will be allowed.

Education officials said that a school would be shuttered immediately if an infection is confirmed among the school’s students, faculty and staff.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s what a Covid-19 antibody test tell you
May 20, 2020 08:48 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi’s recovery rate from Covid-19 up at 45%, says data and all the latest news
May 20, 2020 08:47 IST
WBSE 2020: West Bengal announces dates for postponed class 12 state board exams
May 20, 2020 08:44 IST
Nearly 13 per cent museums around the world may never reopen
May 20, 2020 08:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.