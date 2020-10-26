Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / South Korea’s Celltrion says received US authorisation for its Covid-19 test kit

South Korea’s Celltrion says received US authorisation for its Covid-19 test kit

Celltrion says its rapid Covid-19 testing kit Sampinute delivers coronavirus test results within 10 minutes, with a sensitivity of around 94%. The authorisation came three months after requesting approval in late July.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 14:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral, Seoul

The logo of Celltrion is seen at the company's headquarters in Incheon, South Korea (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files)

South Korea’s Celltrion Inc said on Monday it has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its rapid Covid-19 testing kit Sampinute, which boosted shares of the company and its affiliates.

Celltrion said Sampinute delivers coronavirus test results within 10 minutes, with a sensitivity of around 94%.

The authorisation came three months after requesting approval in late July and the product has already been launched in the United States in August, according to the company statement.

“(The company) is planning to supply Sampinute across the United States through local wholesalers as it believes the demand for rapid diagnosis kits will be high, mainly among large businesses and government agencies that are about to return to work after telecommuting,” it said in a statement.

Shares of Celltrion Inc surged as much as 4.6%, while Celltrion Pharm and Celltrion Healthcare jumped 4.6% and 1.6%, respectively. Broader KOSPI, however, was trading down 0.1% as of 0208 GMT.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in New Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 14:35 IST
SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
Oct 26, 2020 12:28 IST
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 26, 2020 14:22 IST
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report
Oct 26, 2020 12:06 IST

latest news

Donald Trump again shadowed by coronavirus as he enters final swing
Oct 26, 2020 14:38 IST
Ananya Birla slams US restaurant for being racist
Oct 26, 2020 14:38 IST
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Oct 26, 2020 14:31 IST
This Dussehra, pioneers from different realms hope for goodness to prevail
Oct 26, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.