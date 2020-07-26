South Korea’s coronavirus cases fall back to below 60 after spike

Sections
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 58 additional cases over the past 24-hour period, bringing the total to 14,150 with 298 deaths.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:35 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Seoul

Twelve of the newly confirmed cases were locally infected while the rest came from overseas. (Reuters file photo)

The number of South Korea’s new coronavirus cases has fallen back to below 60, a day after it reported 100-plus for the first time in nearly four months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed 58 additional cases over the past 24-hour period, bringing the total to 14,150 with 298 deaths.

Twelve of the newly confirmed cases were locally infected while the rest came from overseas.

Health authorities said the 113 cases on Saturday were mostly imported infections found among cargo ship crews and hundreds of South Korean construction workers airlifted out of virus-ravaged Iraq.



