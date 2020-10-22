Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / South Korea’s Covid-19 cases jump week after restrictions eased

South Korea’s Covid-19 cases jump week after restrictions eased

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that South Korea’s caseload is now at 25,543 for the pandemic,including 453 deaths

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:17 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Seoul

Officials are testing 130,000 workers at hospitals, nursing homes and senior facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area hoping to reduce outbreaks (REUTERS)

South Korea has 121 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, its first triple-digit daily jump in a week amid concerns about the country easing social distancing restrictions just last week to cope with a weak economy.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that South Korea’s caseload is now at 25,543 for the pandemic, including 453 deaths.

Hundreds of recent infections have been tied to hospitals in major cities such as Seoul and Busan.

Officials are testing 130,000 workers at hospitals, nursing homes and senior facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area hoping to reduce outbreaks.

South Korea has enforced its lowest level of social distancing measures since October 13, allowing high-risk businesses and karaoke bars to reopen and fans to return to professional sports.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
Oct 22, 2020 16:28 IST
PM Modi’s Bihar poll campaign begins from Friday, 3 rallies planned on first day
Oct 22, 2020 16:24 IST
‘Not allowed to meet anyone’: Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid tells court
Oct 22, 2020 15:43 IST
Sensex snaps 4-session winning run, ends 149 points lower
Oct 22, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

F1 team Haas to replace Magnussen and Grosjean next season
Oct 22, 2020 16:33 IST
Farmers in Punjab’s Amritsar extend rail blockade till next week
Oct 22, 2020 16:30 IST
Chinese state media’s warning to India on Taiwan also packs in a confession
Oct 22, 2020 16:28 IST
Rohit Roy says people told him he could overthrow Shah Rukh Khan
Oct 22, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.