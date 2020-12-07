Sections
South Korea’s Moon orders coronavirus testing to be expanded amid third wave

Moon said testing sites should operate longer hours to allow people working to get tested at their convenience and more drive-through testing facilities should be set up, presidential Blue House spokesman Chung Man-ho told a briefing.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 07:54 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Seoul

Moon said testing sites should operate longer hours to allow people working to get tested at their convenience (REUTERS)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered testing for the new coronavirus to be expanded by mobilizing the military and more people from the public service, as the country continued to report triple-digit daily new cases.

