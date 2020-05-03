Sections
South Korea to relax social distancing rules further starting May 6

Gatherings will be allowed following disinfection guidelines.

Updated: May 03, 2020 14:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Seoul

People wearing protective face masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), wait to ride a roller coaster at an amusement park in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)

South Korea will further relax social distancing rules starting on May 6, allowing a phased reopening of businesses, as the nation has largely managed to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday.

The government “will allow businesses to resume at facilities in phases that had remained closed up until now, and also allow gatherings and events to take place assuming they follow disinfection guidelines,” he told a televised meeting of government officials.

