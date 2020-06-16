Sections
Home / World News / South Korea vows to respond sternly if North keeps raising tensions

The destruction of the office “broke the expectations of all people who hope for the development of inter-Korean relations and lasting peace on the peninsula,” deputy national security adviser Kim You-geun told a briefing.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:30 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Seoul

South Korean soldiers check an entrance of their guard post near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. (REUTERS)

South Korea’s presidential office said on Tuesday it will respond sternly if North Korea continues to raise tensions after destroying a joint liaison office that was a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation.

“We’re making clear that the North is entirely responsible for all the consequences this might cause,” he said.

