By Agence France-Presse | Posed by Niyati Singh, Washington

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station. (Reuters photo)

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts docked Sunday with the International Space Station.

“Soft capture,” the moment when the spacecraft makes first contact and latching with the target vehicle, occurred at 10:16 am Eastern Time.