Sections
Home / World News / SpaceX launch director gives green light to fuel rocket

SpaceX launch director gives green light to fuel rocket

The fuelling of the Falcon 9 rocket with rocket grade kerosene and liquid oxygen began 45 minutes before the scheduled 3:22 pm (1922 GMT) blastoff of the Falcon 9 rocket and its Crew Dragon capsule with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Turley on board.

Updated: May 31, 2020 00:24 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kennedy Space Center United States

Wednesday’s launch was postponed because of poor weather just 17 minutes before lift-off and weather conditions have been uncertain on Saturday as well. (AFP Photo)

SpaceX’s launch director gave the green light on Saturday to fuel the rocket for an historic flight to the International Space Station by two veteran NASA astronauts.

“We’re go for propellant load,” launch director Mike Taylor said.

The fuelling of the Falcon 9 rocket with rocket grade kerosene and liquid oxygen began 45 minutes before the scheduled 3:22 pm (1922 GMT) blastoff of the Falcon 9 rocket and its Crew Dragon capsule with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Turley on board.

Wednesday’s launch was postponed because of poor weather just 17 minutes before lift-off and weather conditions have been uncertain on Saturday as well.



SpaceX is seeking to become the first private company to send astronauts into orbit in what would be the first crewed space flight from US soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pandemic, curbs push IELTS centres, visa facilitators to brink in Jalandhar and Ludhiana
May 31, 2020 01:12 IST
Parents protest outside Panchkula school over ‘fee hike’
May 31, 2020 01:03 IST
Navi Mumbai records 114 new cases, 7 deaths
May 31, 2020 00:57 IST
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
May 31, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.