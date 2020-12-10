Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Science / SpaceX launches Starship on highest test flight, crash-lands

SpaceX launches Starship on highest test flight, crash-lands

This latest prototype — the first one equipped with a nose cone, body flaps and three engines — was shooting for an altitude of up to eight miles (12.5 kilometers). That’s almost 100 times higher than previous hops and skimming the stratosphere.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 05:25 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Cape Canaveral

In this screen grab from video posted by SpaceX, the company's Starship launches for a test flight. (AP)

SpaceX launched its shiny, bullet-shaped, straight-out-of-science fiction Starship several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas on Wednesday, but the 6 1/2-minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball at touchdown.

It was the highest and most elaborate flight yet for the rocketship that Elon Musk says could carry people to Mars in as little as six years.

This latest prototype — the first one equipped with a nose cone, body flaps and three engines — was shooting for an altitude of up to eight miles (12.5 kilometers). That’s almost 100 times higher than previous hops and skimming the stratosphere.

Starship seemed to hit the mark or at least come close. There was no immediate word from SpaceX on how high it went.



The full-scale, stainless steel model — 160 feet (50 meters) tall and 30 feet (9 meters) in diameter — soared out over the Gulf of Mexico. After about five minutes, it flipped sideways as planned and descended in a free-fall back to the southeastern tip of Texas near the Mexican border. The Raptor engines reignited for braking and the rocket tilted back upright. Upon touching down, however, the rocketship became engulfed in flames and ruptured, parts scattering.

The entire flight — as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards — lasted just over six minutes and 40 minutes. SpaceX broadcast the sunset demo live on its website; repeated delays over the past week and a last-second engine abort Tuesday heightened the excitement among space fans.

“Awesome test. Congratulations Starship team!” read a scroll across the screen.

Musk kept expectations low going into this first high-altitude attempt by Starship, cautioning earlier this week there was “probably” 1-in-3 chance of complete success.

Two lower, shorter test flights earlier this year from Boca Chica, Texas — a quiet coastal village before SpaceX moved in — used more rudimentary versions of Starship. Essentially cylindrical cans with cone tops and single Raptor engines, these early vehicles reached altitudes of 490 feet (150 meters). An even earlier model, the short and squat Starhopper, made a tiny tethered hop in 2019, followed by two increasingly higher climbs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
Dec 10, 2020 01:56 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 10, 2020 02:02 IST
New Parliament complex will cater to future needs
Dec 10, 2020 02:22 IST
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Dec 10, 2020 04:51 IST

latest news

CM Gehlot dismayed over results of local bodies polls in 21 districts
Dec 10, 2020 05:48 IST
China, Pakistan behind farmers’ protest: Union minister Danve
Dec 10, 2020 05:46 IST
FIR against Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh, other BJP leaders
Dec 10, 2020 05:39 IST
Sarvodaya Enclave loses 77 trees in 7 years
Dec 10, 2020 05:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.