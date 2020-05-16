Sections
Spain reports 102 coronavirus deaths overnight, lowest in 8 weeks

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:30 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Spain

Spain has been the worst affected countries from coronavirus in the Europe. (REUTERS)

Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 102 on Saturday, the health ministry said, marking the lowest 24-hour rise since mid March.

The cumulative death toll rose to 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698 on Saturday from 230,183 on Friday, the ministry said.

