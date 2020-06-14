Spain says will reopen EU borders, barring Portugal, on June 21

Spain had previously planned to restart full EU travel on July 1 but decided to lift “border checks with all member countries on June 21,” except with Portugal, Sanchez said in a televised speech on Sunday. (Reuters file photo for representation)

Spain will next Sunday re-establish free travel with fellow EU countries except Portugal, whose land border will remain closed until July 1, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced.

