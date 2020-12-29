Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Spain to create a register of people who refuse Covid-19 caccine

Spain to create a register of people who refuse Covid-19 caccine

While the register will be shared with other European partners, it won’t be made public, Health Minister Salvador Illa said in an interview with La Sexta television on Monday.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:32 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Srivatsan K C,

Taking the vaccine is voluntary in Spain and the data will be “treated with the utmost respect for data protection,” health minister Salvador Illa said. (Reuters | Representational image)

Spain will create a register of people who refuse to get a Covid-19 vaccine, part of European efforts to counter public resistance to the new shots.

While the register will be shared with other European partners, it won’t be made public, Health Minister Salvador Illa said in an interview with La Sexta television on Monday. Taking the vaccine is voluntary in Spain and the data will be “treated with the utmost respect for data protection,” Illa said.

On Monday, Spain became the fourth European country to record more than 50,000 coronavirus deaths. The country has been hit particularly hard by the virus, forcing the government to impose a state of emergency in March. When it emerged from a strict national lockdown three months later, management of the pandemic was placed in the hands of regional governments.

While Spain has ordered restrictions on movement and a curfew as cases increase again, the government hasn’t imposed a strict lockdown like those seen in the UK and France in recent weeks.

The number of people dying from the virus has been slowing since November, according to Fernando Simon, the head of Spain’s medical emergency response center. However, data gathered over the holiday period can have gaps in reporting, he said at a press conference on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
by Neha LM Tripathi
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
by Ravinder Vasudeva
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
by Rajeev Jayaswal
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai

latest news

Video of teen pleading with cops to let him bury his father sparks outrage
by Ramesh Babu
Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in subregion over long term: UN Report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
French retailers seek aid as sales fail to recover from lockdown
by Bloomberg | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Karnataka govt aims to build medical college in every district, says K Sudhakar
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.