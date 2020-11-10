Sections
Spain to get first Pfizer vaccines in early 2021, Health Minister says

Spain to get first Pfizer vaccines in early 2021, Health Minister says

The country would initially get 20 million vaccine doses, enough to immunize 10 million people, Illa said in an interview with state broadcaster TVE.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:01 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Madrid

The vaccination would be free (AFP)

Spain would get the first vaccines developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer <PFE.N> in early 2021, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

The country would initially get 20 million vaccine doses, enough to immunize 10 million people, Illa said in an interview with state broadcaster TVE.

The vaccination would be free, Illa added.

