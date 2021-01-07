Sections
Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks Congress to resume joint session to consider election results

“Today’s shameful assault on our democracy -- anointed at the highest level of government -- must not deter us from our responsibility to the Constitution. Tonight, we will move forward with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election,” tweeted Pelosi.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:09 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress’ certifying of Biden’s win will show the world it won’t back down. Pelosi made these comments as the House reconvened after being shut down by unruly pro-Trump protesters at US Capitol. (Reuters Photo)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday (local time) asked the Congress to resume a joint session to consider election results.

The House of Representatives voted 282-138 against an attempt to overturn Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania. The Congress had earlier rejected an attempt to object to Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election results in Arizona.

The objection to the results in Arizona -- spearheaded by Republican Paul Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz -- was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night (local time).



Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress’ certifying of Biden’s win will show the world it won’t back down. Pelosi made these comments as the House reconvened after being shut down by unruly pro-Trump protesters at US Capitol.

She said that every four years the ritual provides an example to the world of American democracy.

“Despite the shameful actions of today, we will still do so. We will be part of a history that shows the world what America is made of,” said Pelosi.

