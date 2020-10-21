Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Special Taliban unit ambush Afghan forces butchering 34 during peace talks

Special Taliban unit ambush Afghan forces butchering 34 during peace talks

The attack is the worst in two weeks after a days-long battle in southern Helmand province displaced about 30,000 Afghans and resulted in heavy casualties to both sides.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 18:46 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma,

The Kabul administration has accused the insurgents of mounting attacks across the country in a bid to gain leverage in the negotiations. (AP file photo)

A special unit of Taliban militants ambushed a convoy of Afghan security forces on Tuesday evening, killing as many as 34 even as the insurgent group holds peace talks with the Kabul government to end the 19-year-old war.

The night raid by Taliban fighters, some armed with night-vision goggles and laser-assisted rifles, took place in Afghanistan’s north as the convoy made its way to the city of Takhar, said Jawad Hejri, a spokesman for the province. Hejri said many soldiers and police officers were wounded and still missing. Abdul Qayum, the head of the province’s public health department, confirmed the death toll by phone.

The attack is the worst in two weeks after a days-long battle in southern Helmand province displaced about 30,000 Afghans and resulted in heavy casualties to both sides. Another suicide car bomb attack in Ghor on Sunday, which Kabul blamed on the insurgents, killed 15 people and wounded more than 80 others.

The Taliban have continued to ratchet up violent pressure while talks are being held in Doha between the group and Afghan government. They have yet to reach an agreement on even the most basic issues. These include procedural rules and whether a landmark February agreement between Washington and the Taliban should serve as the basis for talks.



Violent Leverage

The Kabul administration has accused the insurgents of mounting attacks across the country in a bid to gain leverage in the negotiations. The Taliban haven’t made any comment on the ambush and Hejri said the insurgents also suffered heavy casualties.

The talks began after the U.S. signed the agreement with the Taliban that called for the departure of all foreign military forces by May 2021. However, US President Donald Trump said earlier this month that he wants all American forces in Afghanistan home by Christmas, comments that the Taliban welcomed.

Experts have said that continued violence enacted by the Taliban is a worry that would be exacerbated by the Americans leaving before the intra-Afghan peace talks make any real headway. Afghanistan is the site of the US’s longest war, and 5,000 American soldiers are currently serving there. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and cost the US almost $1 trillion since its invasion in 2001.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EC sends notice to Kamal Nath for ‘item’ jibe, asks him to explain stand in 48 hrs
Oct 21, 2020 18:44 IST
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
Oct 21, 2020 17:09 IST
IPL live score: KKR opt to bat against RCB
Oct 21, 2020 19:01 IST
Assam Rifles jawan killed after team ambushed in Arunachal Pradesh
Oct 21, 2020 17:47 IST

latest news

Bihar polls: Lalu Yadav’s RJD tops the list of candidates with criminal record
Oct 21, 2020 19:00 IST
‘Covid-19 guidelines being flouted with impunity’: EC warns parties
Oct 21, 2020 19:01 IST
2,500 volunteers at Delhi’s 100 major traffic signals for ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign: Gopal Rai
Oct 21, 2020 18:56 IST
MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s direct link to download
Oct 21, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.