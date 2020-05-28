Spike in European deaths since March linked to Covid-19, says WHO official

People wearing a face mask and shield walk across the Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall in Milan on May 18, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)

About 159,000 more people in 24 European countries have died since early March than would have ordinarily been expected, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday, adding a “significant proportion” of the spike is linked to Covid-19.

“What we have seen very clearly is that the peak in excess mortality corresponds in those countries to the peak of the transmission of Covid-19,” Katie Smallwood, a WHO emergency official, told reporters. “This gives us a very good indication that a very significant proportion of this excess deaths is linked and due to Covid-19.”