Home / World News / Spike in European deaths since March linked to Covid-19, says WHO official

“This gives us a very good indication that a very significant proportion of this excess deaths is linked and due to Covid-19, ” a WHO emergency official said.

Updated: May 28, 2020 16:32 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Harshita Singh, Zurich

People wearing a face mask and shield walk across the Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall in Milan on May 18, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)

About 159,000 more people in 24 European countries have died since early March than would have ordinarily been expected, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday, adding a “significant proportion” of the spike is linked to Covid-19.

“What we have seen very clearly is that the peak in excess mortality corresponds in those countries to the peak of the transmission of Covid-19,” Katie Smallwood, a WHO emergency official, told reporters. “This gives us a very good indication that a very significant proportion of this excess deaths is linked and due to Covid-19.”

