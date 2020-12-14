Spy-turned-novelist John le Carre dies at 89

Sections
Le Carre’s literary agency, Curtis Brown, said Sunday that he died in Cornwall, southwest England on Saturday after a short illness. The death was not related to COVID-19.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 03:56 IST

By Associated Press, London

Born David Cornwell, le Carre worked for Britain’s intelligence service before turning his experience into fiction in works including “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy” and “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.” (johnlecarreofficial/Facebook)

John le Carre, a spy-turned-novelist who became the preeminent writer of espionage fiction in English, has died at age 89.

Born David Cornwell, le Carre worked for Britain’s intelligence service before turning his experience into fiction in works including “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy” and “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.”

