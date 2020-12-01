Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Sri Lanka’s highest court rejects petitions from Muslims against Covid-19 cremations

Sri Lanka’s highest court rejects petitions from Muslims against Covid-19 cremations

Due to the pandemic, Sri Lanka’s health ministry revised its guidelines on March 31, ordering cremations only for persons who succumbed to or were suspected to have died of Covid-19. Some 12 petitioners had challenged the same, claiming it impinged on the fundamental rights of the island nation’s 9 per cent Muslim minority.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:19 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

A Sri Lankan health official takes swab samples from a man to test for Covid-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by members of the Muslim community against the government’s regulation that makes cremations mandatory for Covid-related deaths.

Some 12 petitioners had challenged the official gazette issued in April, claiming it impinged on the fundamental rights of the island nation’s 9 per cent Muslim minority.

When the pandemic broke out in the country, the Ministry of Health revised its guidelines on March 31, ordering cremations only for persons who succumbed to or were suspected to have died of Covid-19.

The guidelines were issued after a Muslim, who tested Covid positive, passed away.



On April 11, the government issued a gazette notification making cremations mandatory for Covid-related deaths.

The Muslim leaders claimed the gazette was violating the World Health Organisation recommendations which do not oppose burials. The WHO guidelines stipulate that victims can be “buried or cremated.”

UN Rapporteurs and international rights watchdogs had urged the Sri Lankan government to review the decision and respect the Muslim community’s burial rights.

The court decision came as the country is currently gripped in a second wave of the pandemic. The number of cases and deaths has increased six times since the early October.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, Sri Lanka has reported 23,987 cases and 118 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
LIVE:Farmers meet with govt at Vigyan Bhawan concludes, next round on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 18:44 IST
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Preview: Virat Kohli & Co. to battle for pride in Canberra
Dec 01, 2020 18:41 IST
Over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi; death toll reaches 9,260
Dec 01, 2020 18:35 IST
Maoist group in Dhanbad sends Rs 50 lakh extortion notice to 4 businessmen
Dec 01, 2020 18:34 IST
SEBI eases compliance norms for brokers, depository participants
Dec 01, 2020 18:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.