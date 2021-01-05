Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Sri Lanka to sign agreement to secure Covid-19 vaccine through COVAX

Sri Lanka to sign agreement to secure Covid-19 vaccine through COVAX

The COVAX or COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access programme is run by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Colombo

A Sri Lankan man walks past pavement shops closed due to the virus outbreak in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)

Sri Lanka is all set to finalise an agreement to secure COVID-19 vaccine via the United Nations-backed COVAX facility, which subsidises the shots for 92 low and middle income countries.

The COVAX or COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access programme is run by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers. Sri Lanka joined the COVAX facility last year and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) has accredited the nation, making it eligible to receive the vaccines through the programme.

The Lanka Cabinet will sign part two of the COVAX agreement with the WHO this week, enabling the country to obtain a limited quantity of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of this year, according to an official statement.

The signing of the second part has to be done by January 8, it said. Eligible countries are required to submit request applications under two phases to receive the vaccine facility. The first part -- which include information regarding the target group, storage capacity and technical information -- was required to be submitted before December 7 and Lanka has done it on time, the statement said.

The Lankan government had earlier said that it would also opt for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 infections in Lanka since early October. The number of deaths which stood at just 13 till October has now passed the 200-mark. The total cases exceed 45,240.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
by Rahul Singh
British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
by HT Correspondent
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Woman mechanic fixes wheels and stereotypes in Egypt
by Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Sri Lanka to sign agreement to secure Covid-19 vaccine through COVAX
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
DTE Assam Junior Instructor and Scientific Assistant admit card 2021 released, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
‘At the Pune railway station I personally conduct inspections on regular basis’
by Dheeraj Bengrut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.