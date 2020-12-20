Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

‘Stop bullying’: Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies

The announcement comes after relations between Washington and Beijing soured under his administration, which saw the US start a trade war with China and expand its list of sanctioned entities to a few hundred Chinese companies and subsidiaries.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 08:51 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Beijing

China’s commerce ministry on Saturday said it “firmly opposes” the move, which will affect the country’s biggest chipmaker, SMIC, and vowed to “take necessary measures” to safeguard Chinese companies’ rights. (Reuters image)

Beijing on Saturday accused the United States of “bullying” after Washington announced export controls on dozens of Chinese firms over alleged ties to China’s military.

The announcement -- in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s term -- comes after relations between Washington and Beijing soured under his administration, which saw the US start a trade war with China and expand its list of sanctioned entities to a few hundred Chinese companies and subsidiaries.

Also Read: President Trump signs bill that could remove Chinese stocks from US

China’s commerce ministry on Saturday said it “firmly opposes” the move, which will affect the country’s biggest chipmaker, SMIC, and vowed to “take necessary measures” to safeguard Chinese companies’ rights.

The ministry accused the United States of “abusing export controls and other measures to continuously suppress” foreign entities, and urged Washington to “stop unilateralism and bullying”.



US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Friday said the designations, which restrict US companies’ abilities to do business with the firms, are over an array of charges including human rights abuses and the activities of the Chinese military -- particularly in the South China Sea -- as well as theft of US technology.

Also Read | US has stood with India as it faced Chinese aggression: White House official

SMIC has received billions of dollars in support from Beijing and is at the heart of its efforts to improve the country’s technological self-sufficiency.

The designation means US companies must apply for a licence before exporting to SMIC, and specifically targets the Chinese firm’s ability to acquire materials for producing chips of 10 nanometres or smaller, the best class in the industry.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Visva Bharati visit, lunch with folk singer: Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Prayer meetings as protesting farmers to observe ‘Shradhanjali Diwas’ today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Livestock infra could provide -70°C storage for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine
by Saubhadra Chatterji

latest news

When Amitabh lied about killing a snake, got thrashed by the principal
by HT Entertainment Desk
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, pays tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
‘Vaccinated him myself’: Fauci tells children Santa Clause is ‘good to go’
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
SSC CHSL 2020 application deadline extended, CGL notification to be released on Dec 29
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.