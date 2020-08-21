Sections
Stray dog carries body of new born girl child in Hyderabad

The body of a new-born baby girl, apparently dumped by someone, was allegedly carried by a stray dog and dropped on a city road after passersby raised an alarm on Friday, police said.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad

A man riding a two-wheeler and his friend on the pillion saw the dog carrying the infant at LB Nagar area. As the shocked duo shouted, the dog abandoned the body and ran away. (File photo for representation)

A man riding a two-wheeler and his friend on the pillion saw the dog carrying the infant at LB Nagar area. As the shocked duo shouted, the dog abandoned the body and ran away.

After being alerted by the man, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of the child to the state-run Osmania General Hospital.

Police said a case had been registered and investigations were on with CCTV footage from the area being scrutinised.



