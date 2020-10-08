Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Strict Covid-19 lockdowns may speed up economic recovery: IMF

Strict Covid-19 lockdowns may speed up economic recovery: IMF

The Covid-19 pandemic showed that government lockdowns succeeded in lowering infections, the IMF wrote in a chapter of its forthcoming World Economic Outlook, but they also contributed to the recession and hit vulnerable groups such as women and young people particularly hard.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 21:45 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Washington

Men wearing protective face masks chat on a bench near shuttered shops amid Israel's second national coronavirus disease lockdown in Ashkelon, Israel. (REUTERS)

Early lockdowns in an epidemic can substantially reduce infections, and policymakers should be wary of lifting them to jumpstart their economies when infections remain high, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

The Covid-19 pandemic showed that government lockdowns succeeded in lowering infections, the IMF wrote in a chapter of its forthcoming World Economic Outlook, but they also contributed to the recession and hit vulnerable groups such as women and young people particularly hard.

Voluntary social distancing driven by fears of contracting the disease also contributed heavily to the recession and was unlikely to recede if lockdowns were lifted while cases remained elevated, the researchers warned.

“Addressing the health risks appears to be a pre-condition to allow for a strong and sustained economic recovery,” wrote IMF economists Francesco Grigoli and Damiano Sandri in a blog post on the research.



“Lockdowns impose short-term costs but may lead to a faster economic recovery as they lower infections and thus the extent of voluntary social distancing,” they wrote, adding that alternatives such as wearing face masks, expanded testing and contact tracing could have even lower economic costs.

The IMF research did not single out specific countries, but comes as infections are rising sharply in parts of the United States that moved to end lockdowns early amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who was determined to boost the economy ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

India, second only to the United States in coronavirus infections, is also lifting most restrictions even as the pandemic rages.

The IMF said lockdowns needed to be sufficiently strict to curb infections, suggesting that “stringent and short-lived lockdowns could be preferable to mild and prolonged measures,” they wrote.

The crisis was hitting more vulnerable groups harder, they noted, with stay-at-home orders and school closures curbing mobility more sharply among women, who shouldered more of the burden in caring for children.

Lockdowns also reduced the mobility of younger people aged 18 to 44 more sharply, since they had younger children affected by school closures and often had temporary job contracts that were more likely to be terminated during a crisis.

To prevent long-lasting wider inequality, decision-makers should look to strengthen unemployment benefits and offer paid leave to parents.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Oct 08, 2020 22:03 IST
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
Oct 08, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
Oct 08, 2020 21:56 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Simran Singh, KXIP struggle
Oct 08, 2020 22:12 IST

latest news

UP top court dismisses plea alleging Hathras family illegally held
Oct 08, 2020 22:11 IST
Growing up in different countries confused me: Mayssa Karaa
Oct 08, 2020 22:10 IST
696 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths in J&K
Oct 08, 2020 22:09 IST
CBI searches rebel YSRC MP Raghurama Raju’s offices, residences in alleged Rs 826-cr bank fraud
Oct 08, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.