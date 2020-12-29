Sections
Strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake rocks central Croatia, damage reported

Initial seismological reports say an area southeast of the Croatian capital of Zagreb was struck with a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, which can cause widespread damage.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 17:48 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Zagreb

People gather on the street after an earthquake near Zagreb, Croatia December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic (REUTERS)

A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit 46 kilometers (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb. Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings.

The regional N1 television reported live Tuesday from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit in the Monday quake, that a collapsed building had fallen on a car. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris from the car, which was buried underneath. The report said a man apparently was in the car when the quake hit.

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.

The same area was struck with a 5.2 quake on Monday.

