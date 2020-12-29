Strong earthquake strikes Croatia: Here’s what we know so far

A second strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, in as many days, damaging buildings and prompting authorities in Slovenia to shut down a nuclear power plant. The temblor was felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia and Bosnia. It even was felt as far away as Graz in southern Austria, the Associated Press cited the Austria Press Agency as reporting.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit 46 kilometres (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb. Initial reports said the earthquake caused wide damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings. The same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday and several smaller aftershocks were felt on Tuesday.

Croatian seismologist Kresimir Kuk, according to AP, described the earthquake as “extremely strong,” far stronger than another one that hit Zagreb and nearby areas in spring. He warned people to keep out of potentially shaky, old buildings and move to the newer areas of the city because of the aftershocks.

Here is what we know so far:

1. The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said the quake hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles). The N1 news channel reported that the epicentre was in the town of Petrinja, 50 km from Croatia’s capital Zagreb.

2. Associated Press cited regional N1 television reporting live from the town of Petrinja, which was hard-hit in the Monday quake, that a collapsed building had fallen on a car.

3. The footage showed firefighters trying to remove the debris to reach the car, which was buried underneath. A man and a small boy were rescued from the car and carried into an ambulance.

4. Streets in Petrinja were littered with fallen bricks and dust and many houses were completely destroyed. The Croatian military was deployed in Petrinja to help with the rescue operation.

5. Croatian media said people were injured by the quake, but could not initially say how many amid the confusion and downed phone lines.

6. In Zagreb, people ran out into the streets and parks in fear. Many reportedly were leaving the city, ignoring a travel ban imposed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

7. Slovenia’s Krsko nuclear power plant was shut down as a precaution after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake was registered in Croatia, the plant’s spokesperson said.

8. Krsko is Slovenia’s sole nuclear power plant and lies about 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of the capital Ljubljana. The current 700-megawatt Westinghouse reactor was built in the former Yugoslavia and went into service in 1983. It is co-owned by Slovenia and Croatia.

9. On Monday, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia, also near Petrinja. In March, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit Zagreb causing one death and injuring 27 people.

10. The earthquake in March had caused $6 billion in damage when it hit the capital Zagreb.

(With agency inputs)