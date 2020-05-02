Sections
Home / World News / Strong earthquake strikes off Crete Island in Greece, no casulaties reported

Strong earthquake strikes off Crete Island in Greece, no casulaties reported

The last deadly quake occurred in the island of Kos in the Aegean Sea in July 2017. The 6.7-magnitude quake killed two people.

Updated: May 02, 2020 20:26 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Athens

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the epicentre was about 55 kilometres south of the city of Ierapetra. It hit at 1251 GMT (15:51 pm). (AFP file photo. Representative image )

A 6.0 magnitude quake struck off the Greek island of Crete on Saturday but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the epicentre was about 55 kilometres south of the city of Ierapetra. It hit at 1251 GMT (15:51 pm).

“No victims or serious damage has been reported so far,” a local police officer told AFP by telephone.

Greece is prone to earthquakes, with many occurring offshore.



The last deadly quake occurred in the island of Kos in the Aegean Sea in July 2017. The 6.7-magnitude quake killed two people.

The deadliest temblor in recent years struck the Athens region in 1999, killing 143 people.

