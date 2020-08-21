Sections
Home / World News / Struggling to unmute, Senator drops F-Bomb during US Postal service hearing

Struggling to unmute, Senator drops F-Bomb during US Postal service hearing

Delaware Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat, was in line to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy but was not heard by committee chairman Ron Johnson, who then sought to move on to the next questioner.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:34 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

Carper then uttered three f-bombs, prompting Senator James Lankford to say “Mr. Chairman, I think Senator Carper is there, I think he’s trying to be able to queue it all up right now.” (Bloomberg file photo)

Delaware Senator Tom Carper was caught uttering a series of expletives to an aide as he struggled to unmute himself during a widely-watched US Postal Service hearing on Friday, an unintentional window into one of the shortcomings of virtual pandemic-era meetings.

Carper, a Democrat, was in line to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy but was not heard by committee chairman Ron Johnson, who then sought to move on to the next questioner.

Carper then uttered three f-bombs, prompting Senator James Lankford to say “Mr. Chairman, I think Senator Carper is there, I think he’s trying to be able to queue it all up right now.”

Johnson then called on Carper and appeared to allude to Carper’s comments: “We don’t want to be on TV again.”



Carper then proceeded with his questions.

A spokeswoman for Carper said he “got frustrated with technical difficulties this morning, but that pales in comparison to his frustration with a Postmaster General who’s actively undermining the US Postal Service during a national crisis.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many US governmental meetings and speeches have been conducted remotely and a number of unfortunate moments or technical woes have been captured.

A toilet flushed during a Supreme Court argument, while others have been caught swearing.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer mouthed an expletive on a live feed before she spoke before the Democratic National Committee earlier this week.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zack Snyder shares another glimpse of his Justice League cut. Watch
Aug 21, 2020 21:31 IST
ED asks Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister about missing funds: Officials
Aug 21, 2020 21:31 IST
Neil McKenzie steps down as Bangladesh batting coach
Aug 21, 2020 21:30 IST
Sonakshi Sinha files FIR against cyber bullies, one arrested
Aug 21, 2020 21:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.