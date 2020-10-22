Sections
Study finds AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine follows genetic instructions

Study finds AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine follows genetic instructions

AstraZeneca’s Oxford Covid-19 vaccine accurately follows the genetic instructions programmed into it by its developers to successfully provoke a strong immune response, according to a detailed analysis carried out by independent scientists.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:19 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, London

“The vaccine is doing everything we expected and that is only good news in our fight against the illness,” said David Matthews, an expert in virology from Bristol University, who led the research.

