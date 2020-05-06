Sections
Home / World News / ‘Stupid mistake’: Iran’s Rouhani on Trump’s nuclear deal

‘Stupid mistake’: Iran’s Rouhani on Trump’s nuclear deal

Updated: May 06, 2020 13:04 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Dubai

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on Washington to lift its sanctions. (REUTERS)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday US President Donald Trump made a stupid mistake by pulling out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, and called on Washington to lift its sanctions.

Trump pulled the United States out of the pact in 2018, arguing it did not go far enough to constrain Tehran’s missile programme and influence in the region.

“Trump made a stupid mistake by exiting the nuclear deal,” Rouhani said.

“If America wants to return to the deal, it should lift all the sanctions on Tehran and compensate for the reimposition of sanctions ... Iran will give a crushing response if the arms embargo on Tehran is extended,” Rouhani added.



