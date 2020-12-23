Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘Stupid mistake’: Scottish leader Sturgeon apologises for breaking Covid-19 rules

‘Stupid mistake’: Scottish leader Sturgeon apologises for breaking Covid-19 rules

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister, took off her mask briefly while attending a funeral wake on Friday for a civil servant.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:43 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral, London

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on COVID-19 restrictions, at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. Scotland has imposed some increased restrictions for the Christmas season. (Russell Cheyne/PA via AP)

Scotland’s leader, Nicola Sturgeon, has apologised for breaching coronavirus restrictions when she took off her face mask at a funeral wake.

A photograph published in the Scottish Sun newspaper showed Sturgeon chatting to three women in a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask. She was attending a funeral wake on Friday for a civil servant.

Under the Scottish government’s coronavirus rules, customers in restaurants and bars must wear a face covering except when seated at their table. Those breaching the rules can face a 60-pound ($81) fine.

Sturgeon apologized for the “stupid mistake” on Wednesday, saying she had her mask off briefly.

“I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I’m not going to offer any excuses,” she said. “I was in the wrong, I’m kicking myself, and I’m sorry.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror associate network in Awantipora
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Lotus blooming in J&K,’ tweets BJP on DDC election result
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Army chief Naravane reviews situation along LAC
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Sister Abhaya Murder: Kerala priest, nun get life imprisonment
by Ramesh Babu

latest news

TV actors Aditi Malik, Mohit Malik announce pregnancy
by HT Entertainment Desk
Anil Kapoor remembers late father Surinder Kapoor
Bihar junior doctors go on strike demanding raise in stipend
by Ruchir Kumar
Malaysia to double AstraZeneca vaccine order through Covax deal
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.