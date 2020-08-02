Sections
Home / World News / Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead

Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead

A suicide car bomb and multiple gunmen attacked a prison in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, Afghan officials said, killing at least one person and injuring 20 others.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 21:48 IST

By Associated Press, Kabul Afghanistan

The gunbattle between Afghan security forces and insurgents in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, was still ongoing Sunday evening, and casualties were likely to rise, according to Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor. (File photo for representation)

A suicide car bomb and multiple gunmen attacked a prison in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, Afghan officials said, killing at least one person and injuring 20 others.

The gunbattle between Afghan security forces and insurgents in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, was still ongoing Sunday evening, and casualties were likely to rise, according to Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Ajmal Omer, a provincial council member, and Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, also confirmed the attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but both the Taliban and the local Islamic State group’s affiliate are active in eastern Afghanistan. The IS affiliate is headquartered in Nangarhar province.



Sunday’s attack comes a day after the Afghan intelligence agency said a senior IS commander was killed by Afghan special forces near Jalalabad.

The Taliban’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated Press, “We have a cease fire and are not involved in any of these attacks anywhere in the country,” but said he was not aware of the details of the Jalalabad attack.

The Taliban declared a three-day cease-fire starting Friday for the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The Taliban had also denied involvement in a suicide bombing in the eastern Logar province late Thursday, which killed at least nine people and wounded at least 40, authorities said.

Afghanistan has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local IS affiliate.

Efforts to get peace talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government underway have stalled after the Taliban and the U.S. signed a deal in February, seen as a blueprint to ending Afghanistan’s decades of war.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Saswata on Sushant : ‘He was like a child, would never stay calm and quiet’
Aug 02, 2020 22:43 IST
Manipur’s Covid-19 death toll rises to 7, tally now at 2,831
Aug 02, 2020 22:42 IST
62 villages in Ludhiana’s Doraha to get waste management plants
Aug 02, 2020 22:46 IST
Punjab Engineering College: Covid lockdown halts preparations for centenary celebrations
Aug 02, 2020 22:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.