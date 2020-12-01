Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Sunak vows strong finances as OECD lays bare Covid-19 hit to UK

Sunak vows strong finances as OECD lays bare Covid-19 hit to UK

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on public health and the economy, with the OECD predicting UK output will shrink 11.2% this year, the most since the Great Frost of 1709.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:09 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma,

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. (Reuters )

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said he plans bring the UK’s public finances under control once the coronavirus is over as new figures underscored the fiscal damage inflicted by the pandemic.

Sunak made his comments to lawmakers as new OECD forecasts showed that only Brazil is set to borrow more than than Britain this year, with the UK budget deficit estimated at a peacetime high of 16.7% of economic output.

Also Read | Boris Johnson defends ‘tough’ England tiers to buy time for Covid vaccines

The government intends to return the deficit and debt to a “sustainable and strong position” once the uncertainty hanging over the economy has passed, Sunak said during a question-and-answer session in the House of Commons Tuesday.

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on public health and the economy, with the OECD predicting UK output will shrink 11.2% this year, the most since the Great Frost of 1709. Only Argentina and Spain are forecast to have a bigger slump.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Meeting between farmers’ leaders, govt inconclusive; next round on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 19:57 IST
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
Asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sainik Urmila Matondkar responds
Dec 01, 2020 19:28 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

How UK’s points-based visa system could prove advantageous to India
Dec 01, 2020 20:16 IST
Will release grant-in-aid to two DU colleges for paying salaries: AAP govt to HC
Dec 01, 2020 20:15 IST
Sam Curran credits MS Dhoni-led CSK for his improved performance
Dec 01, 2020 20:15 IST
Newcastle training ground to remain shut after COVID-19 outbreak
Dec 01, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.