Suspected Islamic State member arrested after being deported to Germany

The suspect, identified only as Zeynep G. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested at Frankfurt airport on Thursday. Federal prosecutors said she was brought before a judge on Friday and he ordered her held pending a possible indictment.

Updated: May 22, 2020 16:25 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Berlin

A German woman suspected of joining the Islamic State group in Syria has been taken into custody in her homeland after being deported from Turkey.

The suspect, identified only as Zeynep G. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested at Frankfurt airport on Thursday. Federal prosecutors said she was brought before a judge on Friday and he ordered her held pending a possible indictment.

Prosecutors allege that she left Germany in 2014 for Syria, where she married a Chechen IS fighter and joined the extremist group. They say she married a second IS fighter, this one from Germany, after her husband was killed in fighting in 2015. The two had a child in 2016.

Zeynep G. was captured by Kurdish forces in early 2019 and escaped about a year later from a refugee camp in northern Syria, according to prosecutors. She was then arrested after entering Turkey.



German federal police told news agency dpa that two women and their four children landed in Frankfurt on Thursday evening on a flight from Ankara. There was no arrest warrant against the other woman.

