Sections
Home / World News / SUV hits 2 officers at Floyd protest in Buffalo, speeds off

SUV hits 2 officers at Floyd protest in Buffalo, speeds off

Moments later, there was the sound of firearms discharging off camera, then officers ran as an SUV barreled through a cluster of officers, who ran. At least one appeared to go under the vehicle’s wheels.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 10:31 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Buffalo New York

The SUV drove around an armored vehicle and sped off as more gunfire sounded. (@Tytaninc/Twitter)

A vehicle plowed through a group of law enforcement officers at a George Floyd demonstration Monday night in Buffalo, injuring at least two.

Video posted by a bystander shows a line of police officers, backed up by an armored personnel carrier, rushing and tackling a man who was being interviewed by a man with a TV camera about 9:30 p.m. Other officers used batons to whack at protesters, who scattered. 

Moments later, there was the sound of firearms discharging off camera, then officers ran as an SUV barreled through a cluster of officers, who ran. At least one appeared to go under the vehicle’s wheels.

The SUV drove around an armored vehicle and sped off as more gunfire sounded.



The officers were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Authorities said their condition was stable.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted shortly before 11 p.m. that the driver and passengers of the vehicle were believed to be in custody.

Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said two people were struck by gunfire during Monday’s protest. It was not immediately known whether the shots came from police or others, he said. They were being treated at the same hospital.

As a police helicopter flew overhead, officers in armored vehicles later fired tear gas to disperse the crowd within a few blocks of where the police were struck. Several stores in the area were broken into, and people were seen entering and leaving with goods.

One woman on her front stoop said, “I’m scared,” to a person over phone.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Natasa’s ex Aly Goni wishes her and Hardik Pandya on pregnancy
Jun 02, 2020 10:25 IST
Mizoram records 12 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 02, 2020 10:28 IST
Happy birthday Mani Ratnam: His five best collaborations with AR Rahman
Jun 02, 2020 10:20 IST
Facebook employees stage a virtual walkout: Here’s why
Jun 02, 2020 10:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.