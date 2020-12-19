Sections
Switzerland grants authorisation for Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

The UK and US among others have already approved the vaccine, while European regulators are meeting next week to decide.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:21 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kunal Gaurav,

The Human Medicines Expert Committee, an independent advisory body, had recommended the vaccine be approved on Friday. (AP)

Swissmedic authorized Pfizer Inc.’s and BioNTech SE’s Covid-19 vaccine, the first approved for use in Switzerland.

“The data available to date showed a comparable high level of efficacy in all investigated age groups, thus meeting the safety requirements,” according to a statement Saturday from the Swiss health regulator.

The Human Medicines Expert Committee, an independent advisory body, had recommended the vaccine be approved on Friday. The government previously signed a contract with the companies for the delivery of three million coronavirus vaccine doses, pending approval.

