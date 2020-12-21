Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Switzerland impose entry ban on travellers from UK, South Africa

Switzerland impose entry ban on travellers from UK, South Africa

“Following the discovery of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the UK and South Africa, the Federal Council today decided to take steps to prevent the further spread of this new virus strain,” Swiss government t said in a statement on Monday,

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 18:53 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Zurich

The Swiss government ordered people who have entered the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa since December 14 to go into a 10-day quarantine (REUTERS)

The Swiss government ordered people who have entered the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa since December 14 to go into a 10-day quarantine and imposed a general entry ban for foreign nationals seeking to travel from the two countries.

“Following the discovery of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the UK and South Africa, the Federal Council today decided to take steps to prevent the further spread of this new virus strain,” it said in a statement on Monday, adding no cases of the new strain had been identified so far in Switzerland.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
by Zia Haq
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Check Masaba’s ‘only dress you should be sliding into DMs with’ this Xmas
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik
Switzerland impose entry ban on travellers from UK, South Africa
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
For hospitality and tourism sector, 2021 is all about survival, recovery
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.