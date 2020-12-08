Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Switzerland, Italy to halt all cross-border train service

Switzerland, Italy to halt all cross-border train service

The move, in place indefinitely, affects dozens of daily routes, including long-distance trains between Milan and Frankfurt, Germany, as well as regional trains that connect the two countries, where many workers travel daily across the border from northern Italy to Switzerland.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 18:13 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Zurich

Switzerland and Italy will halt all cross-border rail service from Thursday as train personnel do not have capacity to carry out Covid-19 safety checks ordered by the Italian government. (Reuters/ Representational )

Switzerland and Italy will halt all cross-border rail service from Thursday because train personnel do not have capacity to carry out Covid-19 safety checks ordered by the Italian government, the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) said on Tuesday.

The move, in place indefinitely, affects dozens of daily routes, including long-distance trains between Milan and Frankfurt, Germany, as well as regional trains that connect the two countries, where many workers travel daily across the border from northern Italy to Switzerland.

Switzerland and neighbouring Italy, Germany and France had reduced train service in November, but rising cases during the second wave of infections that prompted the Italian government’s new requirements mean train service will be stopped much like it was during the pandemic’s first wave.

Italy did not explicitly forbid train travel abroad, but its requirements -- including for passengers’ temperatures to be measured -- exceed the capacity of train personnel, an SBB spokeswoman told Reuters, leading to the decision to shutter the Swiss-Italian routes.

“Swiss Federal Railways trains will travel only to the country’s border to Italy,” SBB said.

Italy, France and Germany have also introduced new requirements meant to prevent skiers from travelling over the holidays to Switzerland and Austria, where resorts are due to be open for limited, locals-only skiing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
Dec 08, 2020 17:48 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Dec 08, 2020 17:21 IST
Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for vaccine: All you need to know
Dec 08, 2020 18:28 IST

latest news

Director general of Uttarakhand health department tests positive for Covid-19
Dec 08, 2020 18:28 IST
Have you heard about India’s largest digital gaming store?
Dec 08, 2020 18:25 IST
Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station 80% complete
Dec 08, 2020 18:24 IST
Jiten Thakkar’s platform ‘Local Forever’ is helping small businesses
Dec 08, 2020 18:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.