Battling Covid-19: Countries with highest number of cases and deaths

About eight months into the Covid-19 pandemic and the world has witnessed the total number of coronavirus cases jump to over 20 million. According to Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 tally, over 7.3 lakh people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 globally, whereas more than 13 million people have beaten the deadly virus across the globe.

With this, the active number of Covid-19 patients, those suffering from the disease at present, stands at nearly 6 million people across the globe. The United States leads the Covid-19 tally with the highest total, as well as, active Covid-19 cases in the world. Brazil and India follow as countries with the second and third highest cumulative Covid-19 cases globally.

Here’s taking a look at countries with highest Covid-19 caseload and fatalities in the world:

United States

Leading the global Covid-19 tally is the United States with over 5 million total and 2 million active cases of coronavirus. The Covid-19 death toll in the US has jumped over 1.6 lakh which is the highest in the world. As many as 2.7 million people have recovered from Covid-19 in the US.

Brazil

Brazil stands second in the world with respect to total coronavirus cases. The country’s total Covid-19 caseload stands at over 3 million while active cases are at around 7.6 lakh. Over 1.03 lakh people have lost their lives to Covid-19 in Brazil.

India

India is the third country with most Covid-19 cases - 2 million. However, India’s active cases stand at over 6 lakh. More than 16 lakh people have recovered from the disease while more than 46,000 people have beaten the virus. The government claims that the country’s recovery rate is among the highest in the world with over 70 percent of patients defeating the contagion. The death rate, at 1.98 percent, is said to be among the lowest globally.

Russia

Next in the list is Russia which has nearly 9 lakh total Covid-19 cases and 1.7 lakh active cases. Russia’s Covid-19 death toll stands at around 15,000.

South Africa

With over 5.6 lakh total Covid-19 cases, South Africa is the fifth most affected country in the globally. The active cases here stand at 1.2 lakh while the death toll is around 10,000.

Active cases

Although these are the top five countries with respect to total Covid-19 cases, some countries with fewer Covid-19 total counts have more number of active cases. For example, Peru and Columbia stand further down the Covid-19 global tally at the seventh and eighth spot respectively but their active cases - 1.3 lakh and 1.6 lakh - are more than South Africa’s. Similarly, Bangladesh has around 2.6 lakh total Covid-19 cases of which active patients are around 1.08 lakh.

Covid-19 fatalities

The number of deaths also signify and affects the Covid-19 caseload in a country. More number of deaths and fewer recoveries signal at the severity of the virus in a particular nation. While the US and Brazil have the most number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, it is Mexico which stands third in the world with over 53,000 patients killed by the virus followed by the UK and India (both have reported over 46,000 deaths).

Once Covid-19 hotspots, European countries like France and Italy have dropped down on the global tally but their number of fatalities are still high - over 30,000 and 35,000 respectively. Spain has witnessed nearly 29,000 coronavirus deaths till date.