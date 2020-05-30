Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Taiwan approves Gilead’s remdesivir to treat Covid-19

Taiwan approves Gilead’s remdesivir to treat Covid-19

California-based Gilead has said it will donate 1.5 million doses of remdesivir, enough to treat at least 140,000 patients, to combat the global pandemic.

Updated: May 30, 2020 12:13 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Taipei

Governments are racing to bolster supplies of remdesivir, which US regulators this month approved for emergency use. (via REUTERS)

Taiwan’s government said on Saturday it had approved Gilead Sciences’ potential Covid-19 treatment, remdesivir, to treat the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Governments are racing to bolster supplies of remdesivir, which US regulators this month approved for emergency use. California-based Gilead has said it will donate 1.5 million doses of remdesivir, enough to treat at least 140,000 patients, to combat the global pandemic.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre said the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration took into account “the fact that the efficacy and safety of remdesivir has been supported by preliminary evidence” and its use is being approved by other countries.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage



On that basis, the centre said the conditions had been met for approval of the drug for use in patients with “severe” Covid-19 infection.



Taiwan has been successful at preventing the coronavirus from spreading, thanks to early detection and prevention work and a first rate public health system.

It has recorded 442 cases and only 7 deaths. The vast majority of people have recovered, with just 14 active cases.

There is currently no approved medication or vaccine for Covid-19, but EU countries are already administering remdesivir to patients under compassionate use rules.

Japan and the United Kingdom have both cleared the drug for use and moved to begin supplying it to patients.

The United States, the world’s biggest pharmaceutical market, this month granted emergency use authorisation for remdesivir in Covid-19, but has yet to approve the broader use of the drug.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Smackdown results: WWE walks on thin ice with Jeff Hardy storyline
May 30, 2020 13:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Experts warn, 2020 could be the hottest year since records began and all the latest news
May 30, 2020 13:00 IST
Man builds ‘Gateway to the Imagination’ in his backyard during lockdown
May 30, 2020 12:58 IST
Experts warn 2020 could be the hottest year since records began  
May 30, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.