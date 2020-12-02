Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Taiwan could be used as scapegoat by China: Foreign minister Wu

Taiwan could be used as scapegoat by China: Foreign minister Wu

Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu has warned that matters with China can escalate amid aggressive military activities, ABC News reported. He said that Taipei could be used as a scapegoat to relieve increasing pressures at home.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 05:54 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Taipei

The foreign minister has called on like-minded countries including Australia to back Taiwan against the Chinese “expansionism”. (Reuters file photo)

Amid growing tension between China and Australia, Taiwan has called on Canberra to help defend the island territory against threats from Beijing.

Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu has warned that matters with China can escalate amid aggressive military activities, ABC News reported. He said that Taipei could be used as a scapegoat to relieve increasing pressures at home.

“If you look at the Chinese military activities around Taiwan, it’s been intensifying. We see that the Chinese military vessels, as well as its military airplanes, cross into Taiwan’s ADIZ, especially in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ almost on a daily basis,” Wu was quoted as saying by ABC News.

“If an authoritarian country is facing domestic difficulties, the easiest way for them to keep the country together will be ... to find a scapegoat outside,” he added.



The foreign minister has called on like-minded countries including Australia to back Taiwan against the Chinese “expansionism”.

“I see like-minded countries like Japan and Australia and India and the United States can also work together to prevent China from further expansionism,” Wu said.

This comes as a growing diplomatic dispute between China and Australia on trade, defence, and foreign policy matters.

China continues to regard Taipei as a “breakaway province” and has said that it wouldn’t mind using force to claim it.

In recent years it has also increased military drills around Taiwan, with almost 40 Chinese warplanes crossing the median line between the mainland.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the United States.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP wants early, amicable resolution to farmers’ protests
Dec 01, 2020 22:30 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 02, 2020 05:52 IST
More than half of tests with RT-PCR, positivity rate 6.85%
Dec 02, 2020 01:55 IST
GST collection crosses Rs1 lakh crore mark for 2nd consecutive month in Nov
Dec 01, 2020 16:21 IST

latest news

Hosting domestic season: BCCI officials inspects cricket grounds in Chandigarh, Mullanpur
Dec 02, 2020 06:57 IST
Delhiwale: A citizen’s monument
Dec 02, 2020 06:57 IST
Kohli not the only one responsible for RCB not winning, feels Parthiv
Dec 02, 2020 06:55 IST
Top names to feature in four-day Jeev invitational golf tourney in Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2020 06:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.