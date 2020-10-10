Sections
Taiwan’s new passport design asserts independent identity

In the new passport, the word “Taiwan” has been enlarged and the word passport is placed below it. The Republic of China, which was in large font in the current passport, has been replaced with an emblem in the new one.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 11:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Members of the media take photos of a paper cut out of the new Taiwan passport displayed in Taipei, Taiwan. (REUTERS)

Taiwan’s foreign ministry has redesigned the country’s passport making the name “Taiwan” prominent and replacing the ‘Republic of China’ with a logo of the ROC, according to a news report by Focus Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan, the country’s foreign minister Joseph Wu said that the change in design has been intended to reflect the difference between China and Taiwan. The Chinese passport has ‘The People’s Republic of China’ engraved in it. Wu said, people often mistake Taiwanese citizens for Chinese citizens due to the passport.

The opposition party Kuomintang has accused the Tsai Ing-wen led government of trying to remove the official name of Taiwan - the Republic of China - from its records. Lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) believe the efforts have been made to rule out misidentification.

These changes come amid rising military tensions with China. Speaking on the occasion of Taiwan National Day, president Tsai Ing-wen said her country wants meaningful dialogue with China.

“As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations, while parity and dignity are maintained, we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue,” Tsai said.

