‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci. Here’s what happened

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller is the latest in Donald Trump’s close circle to have tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. Before him, several senior officials have reported positive crushing the myth of invincibility surrounding the White House. United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the infection on October 2. Three days later, President Trump returned to the White House while still being infectious. Trump’s recent post that Covid-19 is just a flu is yet another remark which has drawn flak with Facebook and Twitter taking requisite action.

“Take a look at what happened this week at the White House ,” top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said in an interview with American University’s Kennedy Political Union, when asked what advice he had about how people could discuss preventive actions with relatives who believed the pandemic was a hoax.

Trump on many occasions has been spotted without a mask or face covering and his approach to ‘get out there and not fear Covid-19’ has further raised questions about the President’s concern towards the pandemic.

A ceremony held for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Rose Garden on September 26 Barrett is being speculated as a Covid-19 spreader after several top White House members got infected post this event.

Here is a look at some of the White House members who have contracted Covid-19:

1. Stephen Miller: Senior White House member Stephen Miller, who is also a top aide to President Trump tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday Night. Miller in a statement said over the last five days he had been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday.

2. Kayleigh Mcenany: The White House Press Secretary got infected on Monday. However, Mceanany said that she wasn’t experiencing any symptoms and added that she will continue to work during her quarantine period.

3. Admiral Charles Ray: Admiral Charles Ray, who has been serving as the Vice Commandant of the country’s coast guard since 2018 tested positive on Monday. He was at the Pentagon last week for meetings with service chiefs and other military personnel.

4. Jalen Drummond: Assistant Press Secretary Jalen Drummond who is one of the deputies to Mcenany also tested positive for coronavirus. Drummond was a part of the September 26 ceremony.

5. Senator Mike Lee: Mike Lee, another Republican senator who was also present during Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s ceremony contracted Covid-19 too. As a result Lee’s neighbor, who is also a Congressman got infected.

6. Hope Hicks: A counselor to President Trump who travels with him very often tested Covid-19 positive on October 1. She previously served as the communications director of White House. Trump and Melania got infected the very next day.

(With Reuters inputs)