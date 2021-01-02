Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Taliban-designated Governor for Afghanistan’s Faryab dies after their own explosive detonates

Taliban-designated Governor for Afghanistan’s Faryab dies after their own explosive detonates

Citing the provincial police, TOLO News reported that Mullah Nazem and six members of the group were killed when their own explosive detonated in Dawlat Abad district in the province on Friday night.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 14:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Kabul

Earlier, TOLO News quoted the local officials as saying that four members of public uprising forces, including their commander, were killed in a clash against the Taliban in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar province on Friday. (AP representative image)

Mullah Nazem, Taliban’s designated governor for Faryab, and six other terrorists were killed when their own explosive detonated in Afghanistan’s Dawlat Abad district.

Citing the provincial police, TOLO News reported that Mullah Nazem and six members of the group were killed when their own explosive detonated in Dawlat Abad district in the province on Friday night.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, TOLO News quoted the local officials as saying that four members of public uprising forces, including their commander, were killed in a clash against the Taliban in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar province on Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
by Shishir Gupta
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain: Reports
by hindustantimes.com
Will hold tractor parade in Delhi on Jan 26, say protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
by Neeraj Chauhan

latest news

Taliban-designated Governor for Faryab dies after own explosive detonates
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Deepika, Alia, Ranbir and Ranveer’s pics from Ranthambore safari
by HT Entertainment Desk
How sustainability has become the buzz word in pandemic
by Mallika Bhagat
Gautam Gulati quarantined in London after testing Covid-19 positive
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.