Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Taliban kidnap 45 bus passengers in Western Afghanistan

Taliban kidnap 45 bus passengers in Western Afghanistan

“A group of armed insurgents intercepted a passenger bus with dozens on board in Childokhtaran area along the Herat city-Turghundi highway at about 07:00 am (local time) and took it to an unknown location,” Lal Mohammad Omarzai who serves as the district chief for Rubat-e-Sangi district told media

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:56 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Herat

An Afghan security force member inspects at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. (REUTERS)

Taliban have abducted a passenger bus with dozens on board in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat on Saturday, Sputnik reported citing Afghan broadcaster Shamshad News.

According to the report, 45 passengers have been kidnapped by the terrorist group.

The attack unfolded around 7 am local time.

“A group of armed insurgents intercepted a passenger bus with dozens on board in Childokhtaran area along the Herat city-Turghundi highway at about 07:00 am (local time) and took it to an unknown location,” Lal Mohammad Omarzai who serves as the district chief for Rubat-e-Sangi district told Xinhua.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
by hindustantimes.com
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Study unveils mystery behind clinging of developing cells together
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
China warns of retaliation for NYSE’s delisting of companies
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Himachal board exams from May 4
by HT Correspondent
2 Indian dog breeds to be trained by BSF in Shillong for border patrolling
by Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.