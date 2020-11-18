Taliban welcome US troop drawdown from Afghanistan as ‘good step’

The decision comes as part of Trump’s pledge to bring America’s “endless wars” to an end. (AP)

The Taliban on Wednesday welcomed the Pentagon’s announcement it would soon pull about 2,000 US troops from Afghanistan as a “good step” that will help end the war.

“It is a good step and in the interest of the people of both countries,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told AFP.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that the US will slash troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to their lowest levels in nearly 20 years of war after President Donald Trump pledged to end conflicts abroad.