Sections
Home / World News / Teacher killed in stabbing attack at Slovakia school

Teacher killed in stabbing attack at Slovakia school

A teacher died in a stabbing attack in an elementary school in central Slovakia on Thursday, police said, adding that officers responding to the incident killed the assailant.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 20:37 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Bratislava

Police officers wearing face masks guard the area at the scene of a reported assault on staff at a school in Vrutky, Slovakia, June 11, 2020. (Reuters photo)

A teacher died in a stabbing attack in an elementary school in central Slovakia on Thursday, police said, adding that officers responding to the incident killed the assailant.

Police identified the killer as a 22-year old male, a former student of the school in the town of Vrutky, some 180 kilometres (110 miles) northeast of the capital Bratislava.

The assailant stabbed and killed the deputy principal and injured several others, including a female teacher and two children.

Officers opened fire on the man, killing him near the school as he attempted to escape.



The killing sent shock waves through Slovakia, a central European eurozone country of 5.4 million people, where the incident was the first violent attack of its kind in a school.

“He broke the glass door to get in, the staff tried to stop him and he used a knife he had brought with him,” Slovak police chief Milan Lucansky said on his official Facebook page.

“He dealt a lethal injury to a deputy principal and injured the caretaker, then he got inside the building where he caused a serious injury to a female teacher and then injured two kids with multiple stab wounds,” he said.

“He then tried to escape with the caretaker running after him. A policeman chased him, but he tried to defend himself with the knife so they used their guns and killed him.”

Although he did not go into detail about the attacker’s motives, Lucansky said the young man appeared to have “struggled with mental health problems”.

All the injured were conscious and in a stable condition en route to a hospital in the nearby city of Martin, an emergency services spokesperson said.

Health Minister Marek Krajci said the teacher and children had “severe stab wounds”.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic conveyed his “sincere condolences” to the victim’s family.

The interior minister was flying to the scene, Matovic told journalists on the sidelines of a meeting of central European leaders in the neighbouring Czech Republic.

President Zuzana Caputova offered her condolences and support for “all the teachers, police officers, children and their parents affected by this difficult and fearful time.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Top US general Mark Milley regrets park walk with US President Donald Trump
Jun 11, 2020 20:53 IST
Delhi records 65 deaths,1,877 new Covid-19 cases take capital’s count to 34,687
Jun 11, 2020 20:48 IST
Lion cub whose legs were broken so it couldn’t escape tourist walks again
Jun 11, 2020 20:53 IST
Learning gets balanced boost
Jun 11, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.